SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.92

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.92 and last traded at $142.91, with a volume of 32970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

