SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.74 and last traded at $30.77. 1,434,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,847,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $263,000.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.