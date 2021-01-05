SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by DeGreen Capital Management LLC

DeGreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. 17,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

