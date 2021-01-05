SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) is Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s 3rd Largest Position

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,002,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435,473 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises 11.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 22.70% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $595,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 716,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 138,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,401 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 504.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000.

Shares of SPTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. 632,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

