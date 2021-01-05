SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Lifted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363,199 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 3.29% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $93,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,783,000 after acquiring an additional 599,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 714,796 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,171,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 837,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 186,011 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,999. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

