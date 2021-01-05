SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.67 and last traded at $63.81. Approximately 1,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Solactive Canada ETF stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:ZCAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,383,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 70.99% of SPDR Solactive Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

