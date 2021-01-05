SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.54

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.54 and last traded at $67.46, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 183.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

