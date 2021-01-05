SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Shares Down 1.2%

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $153.40 and last traded at $155.02. Approximately 9,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XWEB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 271.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 229.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

