SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Stock Price Up 7.6%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 180,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 108,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned about 0.80% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

