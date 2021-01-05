SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Stock Price Up 0%

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) shares rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 94,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 74,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

