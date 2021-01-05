Spectiv Trading 31.6% Higher This Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Spectiv token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $16,242.80 and $476.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00355211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

