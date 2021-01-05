Spectrum (SPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,589.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $18,446.47 and $3,589.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00479131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

