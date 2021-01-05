Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Trading Down 0.5%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

