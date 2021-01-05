Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $9.68. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 4,007,199 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

