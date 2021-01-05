Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sprout Social stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. 400,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,603. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
