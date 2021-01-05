Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading Down 1.5%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)’s share price was down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.87 and last traded at $58.87. Approximately 622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $807.33 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

