Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €61.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

Shares of STM opened at €57.25 ($67.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08. Stabilus S.A. has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52 week high of €63.50 ($74.71).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.