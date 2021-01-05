Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) PT Set at €61.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of STM opened at €57.25 ($67.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08. Stabilus S.A. has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52 week high of €63.50 ($74.71).

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

