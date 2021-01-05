Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Shares Gap Down to $17.29

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $15.47. Stable Road Acquisition shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 24,162 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.