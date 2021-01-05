Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of SCBFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 46,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,353. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $19.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.