Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of SCBFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 46,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,353. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $19.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

