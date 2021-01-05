Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.16 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and $1.41 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00355211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

