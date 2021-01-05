Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

SBLK has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $850.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

