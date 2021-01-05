Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.
SBLK has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.
NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $850.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
