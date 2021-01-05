Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 5.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 963,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 809,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $900.22 million, a PE ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.