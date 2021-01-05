Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $249,379.36

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $249,379.36 and approximately $3,237.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00041464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00322649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024853 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

