Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 52.3% against the dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $299,969.91 and $6,949.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00045459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00356244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024856 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

