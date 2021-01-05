Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $6.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.64 billion and the highest is $7.07 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $7.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $31.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,251 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,765. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $47,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

