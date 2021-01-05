StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Trading Up 2%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)’s stock price was up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

StarHub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and SD-WAN and cloud connect solutions; and information and communication technologies solutions; Internet of Things, data analytics, and robotics services.

