State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.59.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.