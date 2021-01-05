Status Price Up 20.9% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $138.01 million and $33.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.21 or 0.00328735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025052 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

