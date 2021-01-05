Steem Price Tops $0.16 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $64.56 million and $4.07 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.01290767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048576 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00208590 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 412,273,498 coins and its circulating supply is 395,299,404 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

