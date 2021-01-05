Steem (STEEM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.09 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Steem has a market capitalization of $65.46 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,135.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.01225164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00199256 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001562 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 412,323,915 coins and its circulating supply is 395,349,821 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

