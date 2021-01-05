SteepCoin Trading 143.9% Higher Over Last Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $117,817.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 143.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000172 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 247.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.