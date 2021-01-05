stETH Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00266237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017951 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

