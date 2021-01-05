Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Lowered to Neutral at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SF. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.39.

SF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. 19,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,288. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

