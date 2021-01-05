Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.82

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.82 and traded as high as $51.16. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 698,448 shares changing hands.

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,991,000 after acquiring an additional 139,611 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,487,000 after buying an additional 132,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 217.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 185,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.