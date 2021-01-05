Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

SF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.39.

Shares of SF opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,394,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

