AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

