STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.82

Shares of STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and traded as low as $29.00. STM Group Plc (STM.L) shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 97,109 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of £17.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.94.

STM Group Plc (STM.L) Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

