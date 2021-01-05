Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SM Energy Call Options (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,573 call options on the company. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical volume of 1,153 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 243,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632,528. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $834.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 5.52. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

