Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Stoneridge stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $795.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $649,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 370,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 56.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 368,074 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 987,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 16.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

