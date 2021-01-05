STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. STRAKS has a market cap of $38,785.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,598.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.82 or 0.03175947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00462895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.35 or 0.01214961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00386164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00173486 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.