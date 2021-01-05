STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.54. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 58,381 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSKN. HC Wainwright raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.30.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

