Stratis Market Cap Tops $43.51 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $43.51 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001442 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00022767 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

