Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.44

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $44.32 million and $1.42 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001532 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00022751 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

