Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.97

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.97 and traded as high as $51.91. Strattec Security shares last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 51,869 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRT. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $184.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.89. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at $171,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 272.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2,654.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

