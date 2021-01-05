Streamr (DATA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $28.28 million and $1.43 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

