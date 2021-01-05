Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $29.24

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Strong has a market cap of $95.78 million and approximately $37,268.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $29.24 or 0.00086191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00498018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

