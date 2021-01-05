StrongHands Market Cap Hits $429,328.26 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. StrongHands has a market cap of $429,328.26 and $192.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 61% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,283,564,088 coins and its circulating supply is 16,870,369,734 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, STEX, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Crex24, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

