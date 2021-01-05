S&U plc (47IE.L) (LON:47IE) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

S&U plc (47IE.L) (LON:47IE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $37.50. S&U plc (47IE.L) shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 88,400 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 74.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The stock has a market cap of £7.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.39.

About S&U plc (47IE.L) (LON:47IE)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

