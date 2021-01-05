Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $9.70. Subaru shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 154,955 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Subaru Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

