Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $9.70. Subaru shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 154,955 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Subaru Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.
