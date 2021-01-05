Substratum (SUB) Trading 18.9% Higher This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Substratum has a total market cap of $470,949.03 and approximately $650.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00347501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024646 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

